2-year-old girl, dog found safe after South Carolina abduction

CAYCE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A two-year-old girl and a dog were both found safe after a man stole the car they were in from a South Carolina hotel just south of Columbia Tuesday night.

According to the Cayce County Department of Safety, a man jumped in a vehicle parked at a Quality Inn on Charleston Highway and drove off with the child and animal in the car. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after.

Cayce DPS said the child and the dog were both located later Tuesday night. Both are safe.

Police are still looking for the suspect. His only description is a black man. In the photo released by officials, he was wearing a grey hoodie and matching sweatpants. The Cayce is 803-665-3676.