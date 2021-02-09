2 killed, 4-year-old child uninjured in Greenville County SUV accident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two passengers in an SUV that was also carrying a 4-year-old child were killed in an accident on Monday, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The 4-year-old child was uninjured, troopers said.

SC troopers responded to calls regarding the two-vehicle collision around 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, on New Harrison Bridge Road near Sullivan Road, about two miles south of Simpsonville.

An initial investigation showed that an SUV occupied by three people disregarded a stop sign and collided with a work van that was being driven by 64-year-old Piedmont, South Carolina resident Thomas Forsyth.

The driver and the front seat passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both wearing seatbelts and had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle, the police report indicated.

One passenger was in the van with Forsyth and was uninjured. Forsyth was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.