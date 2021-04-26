2 injured in South Carolina nightclub shooting Sunday night, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting at the Escape Ballroom nightclub Sunday night, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the club at 1121 Cedar Lane Road around 8:12 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies said two male victims each suffered at least one gunshot wound and were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The release states that a suspect fled on foot and then got into a vehicle. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and a possible suspect is in custody.