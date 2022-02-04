2 found shot to death during welfare check at SC home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found shot to death during a welfare check Thursday morning in Greenwood County.

Greenwood County Sheriff deputies conducted a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Cape Cod Court.

The sheriff’s office said deputies forced their way into the home where they found two people dead.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the two as Teresa Ann Ellis, 60, and Vincent Earl Ellis, 63. Both victims lived at the home.

The coroner’s office said both died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Deputies do not believe anyone else was involved and said they are treating the case as a murder-suicide.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.