SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting at a Colleton County nightclub left two people dead and two others injured.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the shooting happened at the Hang Time Night Club around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found two men critically injured at the scene and the pair were taken to the Colleton Medical Center where they later died.

The two others drove to the hospital hours later in their personal cars. CCSO said the two were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.