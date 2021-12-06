2 Burger King employees shot outside restaurant in South Carolina

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County authorities are investigating after two employees of a Burger King were shot outside the restaurant where they worked, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said.

The restaurant is located at 407 Lamar Highway, just outside the city limits of Darlington.

Hudson told News13 that the workers were shot while they were taking out some trash. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. As of noon Sunday, Hudson said he did not have any additional information to release about the shooting.

Courtesy: WBTW

News13’s Jack Bilyeu was on the scene Saturday night and reported several trucks blocking the entrance to the restaurant about 10:30 p.m. The restaurant’s sign was also turned off, and employees were seen leaving the area.

The investigation is continuing. Count on News13 for updates.