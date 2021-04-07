18-year-old SC woman among 2 shot dead in car, deputies seek help finding persons of interest

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were shot to death while sitting inside a car in Florence in what authorities are calling a double homicide.

Lydia Thompson, 18, of Florence, and Malik Askins, 24, of Timmonsville, were inside a vehicle on Tuesday evening when someone fired shots into the vehicle, according to officials. Both of them died, the coroner reported on Wednesday.

Their bodies are scheduled for autopsies Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said the shooting happened before 6 p.m. on Highway 76 near Alligator Road.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons of interest they said are connected to the case.

Authorities are searching for 27-year-old Raheim Rajuan Taylor, of Timmonsville, who is wanted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Raheim Taylor (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnathan Antwan Boone, 18, of Timmonsville, is wanted for two different cases of four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.

Johnathan Boone (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Kadeem Cleveland McFadden, 21, of Lake City, is wanted for three different cases of three counts of attempted murder, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, pointing and presenting a firearm and for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Kadeem McFadden (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

The persons of interest are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (843) 665-2121 ext. 327, or through the “Submit-A-Tip” feature on the Florence County Sheriff Office’s app. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by downloading the “P3 Tips” app or by calling (888) 274-6372. A tip leading to an arrest of the persons involved in the case could lead to a $1,000 reward.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.