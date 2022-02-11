166 dogs seized from SC property, woman charged

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have seized more than 160 dogs and charged a woman following an investigation into what they called an alleged puppy mill in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint about animal neglect at a property on Tater Hill Mountain Road on February 7.

When they responded, deputies said they found several dogs living in poor conditions and more dogs living in kennels further into the property.

Investigators later returned with a search warrant to check on the living conditions of the animals.

Warrants stated that the suspect, 68-year-old Judith Lynn Brown, had more than 100 dogs living in kennels which had become neglected and created “deplorable living conditions” for the dogs.

Brown is also accused of not providing rabies vaccination records for 63 of the dogs.

The sheriff’s office said 166 dogs were taken from the property. The dogs were taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter and other area shelters.

Brown is charged with two counts of Ill-Treatment of Animals and Rabies Control Chapter Violation.