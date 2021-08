Bishopville Church Fire (photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A historic church in Bishopville was destroyed in a fire Monday, officials say.

The 140-year-old Jerusalem Baptist Church on Jamestown Road engulfed into flames around 9 a.m., according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishopville Church Fire (photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

SLED is investigating the cause of the fire along with the FBI and ATF.