MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — A 14-year-old girl died after being rescued from the ocean in Myrtle Beach a week ago, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Andrea Renee Brown of Four Oaks, North Carolina, was pulled out of the water near 74th Avenue North on April 15, according to the coroner’s office.

Brown died Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after being transferred from Grand Strand Medical Center.

Brown was swimming with family members at the time, according to the coroner’s office.

According to an online obituary, a funeral for Brown will be held Saturday at C3 Church in Clayton, North Carolina.