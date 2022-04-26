NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s mayor on Tuesday announced a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Monday night’s shooting near a youth baseball game.

Video revealed children, around 8 years old, ducking and running for cover at Pepperhill Park amid a barrage of gunfire.

North Charleston Police said that an altercation between two groups led to dozens of shots being fired.

Mayor Keith Summey said city leaders are calling for anyone to provide them with credible information that can lead to an arrest of those “harming the quality of life of people in the neighborhood,” but more importantly, he said the children who were out playing a baseball game.

The reward will not be given for a conviction, but an arrest of the individuals involved in the shooting at the ball field’s parking lot.

“We hope the ten thousand dollars in encourages people to come forward and give us the information,” said Mayor Summey. “We’re not asking them to help us get a conviction. We’re asking to get these people arrested and in custody and charged and awaiting trial.”

Police will increase their presence at baseball games. So far, no arrests have been made.

Note: Video of shooting at baseball game provided by Blake Ferguson