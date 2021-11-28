1 dies in South Carolina house fire, others displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One person died in a Friday fire at a house in Columbia, with five or more other residents displaced.

WIS-TV reports that the house was a veterans care home.

Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said that when firefighters arrived Friday night, the home was already 70% to 75% burned.

Neighbor Lamont Roberts said he was startled by a loud noise.

“I looked out my door and over here, it was just engulfed in flames… It hit me kind of hard because, like I said, the first thing I thought was, ‘Did all the guys get out?’” said Roberts.

Jenkins said crews couldn’t search for people inside until they got the blaze under control.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said one person was found dead inside the home. The victim hasn’t been identified pending notification of relatives.