Deadly head-on collision in Union County, SC, highway patrol says

UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred in the early hours Sunday morning in Union County.

Officials responded to calls regarding the collision around 4 a.m. Sunday on Whitmire Highway, about 10 miles south of Union.

A southbound driver of a pickup truck was killed after colliding with a vehicle that was traveling northbound. It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the collision. The victim had to be mechanically extracted from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

23-year-old Whitmire resident Victoria Harrison was a passenger in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the collision was an SUV driven by 24-year-old Newberry resident Ashley Rodriguez, who was wearing a seatbelt and was also transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

An initial investigation showed the pickup truck traveled left of the center lane and struck the SUV head-on, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. It is unknown at this time if the victim was or was not wearing a seatbelt, the police report indicated.

This remains under investigation.