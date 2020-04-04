Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
South Carolina
South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers
Video
South Carolina teacher mails cut-outs of herself to students, goes on adventures
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
SC State Parks reopen May 1 with some restrictions
Video
More South Carolina Headlines
Little League World Series, tournaments canceled for first time
Able SC partners with SC Dept. of Education to give free online programs for K-12 students with disabilities
Myrtle Beach task force releases recommendations for re-opening
South Carolina surpasses 6,000 cases of COVID-19, 244 deaths reported
Video
80% of SC brewers say business is at risk if restaurant restrictions continue
Video
BMW’s Spartanburg plant to restart production on May 4
Charlotte man fatally shot in Rock Hill, police say
2 killed, another seriously hurt in wreck involving dump trucks outside Pageland
2 killed, another seriously hurt in wreck involving dump trucks outside Pageland
McMaster extends State of Emergency order for South Carolina
York County
Man arrested after resisting arrest in Fort Mill, police say
High speed I-77 chase ends with York County wreck
Not all neighbors in York County are happy about the Panthers big move
Video
‘She was a tough girl’: York County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Bloodhound Hattie
It’s official: York County commissioners vote to bring Panthers headquarters to SC
More York County Headlines
Lancaster County
Lancaster County announces plans to host alternative gradations for seniors
Video
Third coronavirus-related death reported in Lancaster County
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
87-year-old man dies after losing control of car, running over another person
Body found near SC airbase leads to murder charges
More Lancaster County Headlines
Tweets by FOX46News
FOX 46 Charlotte
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
More Viral