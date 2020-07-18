‘Ziplock McGraw’ charged with attempted murder

Rock Hill
Posted: / Updated:

Gaston Police

‘Ziplock McGraw,’ who was wanted for attempted murder in North Carolina, was caught overnight by Gaston County police, officials said on Saturday.

19-year-old Belmont resident Zachary McGraw, who is also known as ‘Ziplock McGraw,’ faces multiple charges including first degree attempted murder. He will be extradited to North Carolina and is currently being held at the Rock Hill Police Department.

Gastonia resident Justin Cornwell is still in critical condition and McGraw is accused of shooting him earlier this week, police say.

This remains an active investigation.

FOX 46 Charlotte

