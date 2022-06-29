ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill were canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday after the campus was evacuated, college officials said.

The college did not give a reason for the evacuation but said operations were moving to remote operations.

Students from the evacuated Building A who are unable to leave campus are told to proceed to the Baxter Hood Center until further notice.

Online and evening classes are expected to continue as normal, officials said.

Queen City News is working to learn more information about what prompted the evacuation.