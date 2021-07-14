Wanted: Fleeing suspects shot 15-year-old in middle of the street in Rock Hill

Rock Hill

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fleeing suspects who injured a 15-year-old during a shooting Wednesday afternoon are being sought, Rock Hill Police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Laurel Street.

A 15-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the street and multiple suspects fled the scene in a black sedan.

There is no mention of a motive or if this was targeted, or an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.

