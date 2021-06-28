Victim ID’d in Rock Hill hit-and-run; suspect still being sought

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Rock Hill over the weekend has been identified.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Iredell Street. Rock Hill resident Christopher Truesdale, 26, was found suffering from injuries in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

An initial investigation revealed Truesdale was walking in the lane of travel when he was struck by a car that left the scene. The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rock Hill PD at 803-329-7200.