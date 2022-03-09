ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’ve been trying to get answers straight from city leaders about the contract confusion between David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers and their allegations of missing payments.

The city released a statement on Monday saying “The city has met all obligations required under the agreement and is not aware of any march 2021 payment obligation. The city intends to continue honoring our agreement with the panthers and fully supports the project.”

After not receiving an updated statement from Monday concerning the question of non-payment – we decided to track down the city leaders one by one.

With only a few councilmembers’ addresses listed, we finally caught up with Ward 4 Councilman John Black III. We were able to reach Ward 6 Councilman Jim Reno by phone on Tuesday and he referred us back to the Mayor’s comments saying the city was unaware of any paused construction.