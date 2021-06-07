PIZZA SHOOTING: Dominos staff shot at by disgruntled man in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46) – Michael Miller lives in Rock Hill and was shocked to walk up to his favorite pizza joint on East White Street and be met with bullet holes shot through the front window.

He and his wife stop by at least once a month for Domino’s pizza.

“When I pulled up, and I saw this hole in the window I didn’t know what I saw,” Miller said. “Someone almost got killed for nothing, over, a pizza. I’ll buy you a pizza.”

Miller says it’s sad because the employees working inside are young people just trying to make a living. Sunday morning around 1:30 am Rock Hill Police say 22-year-old Kito Weaver wanted to order pizza after hours. When employees told him they were closed and that he should leave he started arguing with them.

Off-camera, employees say he went around the cash register, pushing items off the counters and that’s when a scuffle broke out. Employees say he punched a hole in the wall and then went to his car to get a gun.

Police say outside he fired at least four shots towards the store. Right now he’s facing four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Fox 46 spoke with business owners nearby who didn’t want to go on camera but say the area is quiet and this was an isolated incident. Google Maps show more than a dozen other pizza spots Weaver could have gone.

Meantime, Miller says isolated or not things could have turned out much worse.

“This is sad. You, young people, need to get ya’ll self together and leave them guns alone,” Miller said. “He could have gone out anywhere and got pizza. These young men do not need this in their life, they don’t need this in their life and god bless them that didn’t nobody get hurt.”

Right now, Weaver is at the York County Justice Center and is being held under a $450,000 bond. He’s expected to be in court on August 2nd.