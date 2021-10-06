‘The U.S. Open of disc golf.’ Rock Hill set to host national tournament

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s the biggest tournament of the year.

“When the wind is down, I think it’s pretty playable conditions today,” said Andrea Papesh.

On Wednesday, the greens were fast and the wind was light, creating ideal conditions for players.

“This is a massive deal, it’s the best of the best,” said Jody Ludwig.

The best of the best, lining up to play the sport that’s kicking “ball golf” to the curb.

“This is the equivalent of the US open for golf basically, you have to qualify to get to play this tournament,” said Luke Callaghan.

Forget the golf clubs, it’s all about the golf discs this week in Rock Hill. For the 23rd year in a row, the United States Disc Golf Championship is being played through Saturday. More than one hundred men are competing and around 39 women are also competing for the championship.

What may have been a hobby for some years ago has transformed into a serious, competitive sport that requires complete commitment.

“So much. 24/7, everyone out here is a touring professional so they have vans or fly to the tournaments every year,” said Luke.

Luke was just shy of making the tournament this year. The 17-year-old said, he plans to make it next year and hopes to tour when he’s done with high school.

“My farthest air shot is probably 550 feet, something like that,” said Luke.

It’s not just the players who are serious, but the fans too. One group of friends drove to Rock Hill from West Virginia.

“We got a guy, there’s a player from West Virginia, which is where we’re from so it’s fun to see someone at our area at this level playing,” said Jody.

Round one was on Wednesday and the tournament wraps up on Saturday. The best players tee off later in the day, so expect things to get busier as the day goes on.