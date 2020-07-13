Woman shot on July 4th in Rock Hill dies from sustained injuries

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman who was shot on the Fourth of July died from her injuries on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots shortly before midnight on July 4, 2020 near 200 Bynum Ave. and found a 19-year-old young woman lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen area.

Medic transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center and she succumbed to her injuries on July 11, police said.

A second victim who had been shot showed up at the hospital shortly after the incident. Rock Hill Police did not give an update on that man’s status.

