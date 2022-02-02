Teen driver accused of flashing gun after being honked at in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was accused of pulling out a gun in a fit of rage after being honked at at a stoplight, Rock Hill Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. on Monday on South Herlong Ave. A victim told police he had honked at a vehicle in front of him that was stopped at a green light. The car proceeded and at the next intersection the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Derrick Long, pulled a gun on the victim, according to the police report.

Officers later made contact with Long and conducted an interview. While Long denied pointing a gun at the victim, a gun was found on the passenger seat and Long did admit to getting out of his vehicle and yelling and pointing at the victim.

Biden sending 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg to Europe amid Ukraine-Russia tension

Long was arrested and warrants were issued for pointing and presenting a gun and unlawfully carrying a gun.