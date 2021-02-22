Teen charged with reckless homicide in deadly 3-car accident in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager has been charged after a woman was killed in a three-car accident this weekend in York County, local officials said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a collision involving three vehicles on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. near Celanese Road and Woodcrest Circle.

Rock Hill resident Justin Valdez, 19, was driving a white Infiniti Q50 in a reckless manner and lost control swerving into oncoming traffic.

Valdez struck a Chevy Equinox that was being driven by a 56-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

A 61-year-old passenger in the Chevy also suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, police said.

Valdez was also struck by a Nissan Pathfinder, which was occupied by three people. Valdez had an 18-year-old in his car who suffered serious injuries and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Valdez was taken to PMC with minor injuries and was later arrested and faces homicide charges.