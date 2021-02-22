Suspect who held his ex at gunpoint is arrested, Rock Hill police say

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and held her at gunpoint has been arrested, local officials said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding an assault at an apartment complex near 2000 Dutchman Drive on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. A victim told police her ex-boyfriend held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her.

Fronta McCrorey, who was identified as the suspect, entered the residence without permission and pointed a black handgun at her, the police report indicated. He then hit her in the face with the gun causing a visible laceration under her right eye.

The victim was ultimately able to flee the scene and McCrorey was located a short time later and taken into custody.

He faces multiple charges including assault and battery and burglary.