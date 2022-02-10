Suspect charged in August shooting death of Rock Hill man

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have charged a 25-year-old Rock Hill man in a shooting death that happened in August at the Market Place Apartments.

According to Rock Hill Police, Jamie Gavantay Williams is facing charges of murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Williams is already being held without bond at the Moss Justice Center in relation to a different murder on November 23, 2021. He was also held for unrelated charges out of Mecklenburg County.

Investigators responded to the 300 block of South Heckle Boulevard around 10:38 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31 in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat of a white Kia Forte.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where he later died.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at (803) 329-7230.