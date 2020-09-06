Suspect bites, punches Rock Hill officers during arrest

Two officers suffered multiple injuries after a suspect physically assaulted them during an arrest, Rock Hill PD says.

Police responded to calls regarding a disorderly conduct incident around 11 p.m. last Thursday at a home on Doby Drive.

James Thompson II, 36, ran at the person who phoned the police upon their arrival. Officers attempted to restrain Thompson, who is suspected of having been drinking, and he in turn bit an officer in the leg and arm and punched another officer in the face several times giving them a black eye, the police report indicated. Rock Hill PD says one of the officers suffered a ‘busted’ nose.

Both officers are said to be okay and are currently recovering from the injuries.

Thompson faces multiple charges including felony assault and resisting.

