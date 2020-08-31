Suspect arrested in Rock Hill Motel 6 stabbing

Rock Hill police said a suspect has been arrested following a weekend stabbing that sent one person in the hospital.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing at a Motel 6 on Saturday around 8 a.m. near 962 Riverview Road.

A 42-year-old man was found suffering from stab wounds and was transported by Medic to Piedmont Medical Center and treated for serious injuries.

An initial investigation showed an argument took place between the victim and an acquaintance of his named Sheldon Brown, 50. Police were actively looking for Brown and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rock Hill Police announced late Monday morning that Brown had been taken into custody.

