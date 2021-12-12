Story of Survival: Men arrested at Rock Hill lunch counter 60 years ago return for exhibit launch

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In 1960, nine men were arrested for sitting at a lunch counter in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“The Friendship Nine’s brave actions changed our community,” added a moderator. “And it impacted a national movement placing Rock Hill in the spotlight as a place of action for progress.”

The lunch counter where the Friendship 9 sat has been restored and is available to sit inside of Kounter restaurant on East Main. On this day, members of the Friendship nine were sitting at the counter surrounded by family and friends. Family members of those who passed away were there as well.

The counter now represents a place where people of all colors and ages sit side by side to eat.

“For all this to go on, and for all this, I call it making a fuss over us,” said David Williamson Jr, one of the 9. “We never expected it, we didn’t do it for that reason. We did it to make a change.”

The Friendship 9 gathering once again to talk about the present, and the see the unveiling of the past. A new exhibit called, ‘Jail, No Bail” is set to open in the hallway next to the restaurant.

The theme of the exhibit is to tell the story of what happened to the men after the lunch counter. The message remains the same and that’s inclusion for everyone.

“We hope they take the story and make sure they learn about it and that the story doesn’t have to be repeated,” added Williamson.

It’s a story of survival as the men spent 30 days in jail. The exhibit includes mug shots, arrest records, and video from the 1960s.

There are also stories and original writings from those at the forefront of the civil rights movement. Williamson hopes the progress keeps moving forward.

“When someone asks, what kind of progress have you made,” says Williamson. “I say look around. I say all you have to do is go to the schools, schools are integrated, all these changes have been made, this is the stuff that makes me proud.”

The ‘Jail, No Bail’ exhibit opens to the public on December 14th.