ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Like any other high school football team, the South Pointe Stallions work toward one goal.

“1 and 0 every week,” says Head Coach Bobby Collins.

But they’re standing out above most teams in the country.

The Stallions are in the top 50 teams across the nation — coming in at number 44 out of 300 football teams.

And although it’s his first season with the team, head coach Bobby Collins says he’s not buying into the hype.

“I don’t get into that stuff at all. It’s one game at a time for us,” Collins said.

Collins has led the defending state champions to an undefeated season so far.

He praised his team’s ability to be accountable.

“Players do a really good job of keeping themselves accountable. I’ve never been around a good of guys that work so hard in practice that loves contact, to love to compete, so that makes coaching easy,” he said.

Collins says much of their success is based on senior leadership,

Senior D.J. Barksdale was a part of the 2021 championship team — he says it’s how coaches mold them off the field that helps them compete on the field.

“Coach Collins always preaches to us about being men, so we carry ourselves a different type of way like we’re older than our actual age,” Barksdale said.

And for them, number 44 in the nation may be tremendous, but Barksdale keeps his teammates focused on their play, not a rank.

“It was definitely a special moment, but you know everybody also knows that we still have to go out and do our job,” he said.