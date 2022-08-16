CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges.

12 other defendants received previous sentences as part of the joint investigations in and around Union County, including men from Charlotte, Waxhaw, and Monroe, the attorney’s office said.

In 2019 Cureton met with undercover agents in Union County, selling guns and drugs to them, documents showed.

Among the transactions that occurred, Cureton sold cocaine to an agent in Union County, and a gun with an obliterated serial number to an agent in Monroe, records showed. In total, 10 guns were purchased undercover from Cureton.