‘Curb Appeal’: Rock Hill wants to modernize local rec center

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Rock Hill folks are ready to freshen up their community and they’re doing so by initiating projects and proposing new developments to give their area a new look.

These two buildings are part of a project on their list. They’ve been a staple in South Rock Hill for decades.

Mcgirt Auditorium is named after Ralph W. McGirt, a former principal of Emmett Scott High School, the only Black high school in Rock Hill during segregation.

William Massey/ Raised in Rock Hill

“Emmett Scott and McGirt have a very rich history in Rock Hill,” said William Massey, who was raised in the area. “This area is very prominent for the African American community. I think upgrading it, it really will enhance the community very well.”

The auditorium is getting a facelift. The Emmett Scott and Game Changer Project is to thank.

Antonio Mickel/Chairperson, Emmett Scott Advisory Board

“What made that come about is the condition that the auditorium is in,” said Antonio Mickel, Chair of the Emmett Scott Advisory Board. “At one point we thought it was going to be too much money to restore McGirt Auditorium and keep his historical nature, but after a feasibility study that was done in the fall of last year that the city of Rock Hill was behind, and Parks and Rec was behind, we discovered that restoring McGirt Auditorium to basically a state-of-the-art facility is very doable.”

Mickel says they plan to keep the original structure and make a few cosmetic changes to draw the community back in.

“So there will be a new sign and a new courtyard feature just to give it more curb appeal basically. We have four different themes, and the game changer theme is one of them. It’s an idea that’s basically centered the Emmett Scott neighborhood center as far as building an economy centered around sports and recreation. Not only just the neighborhood center, we have the Rock Hill boxing club as well.”

People who live in the area are ready for the building to be saved.

“I think its a great idea,” said Pastor Raymond Massey, William’s brother. “Although we have lost some of our pioneers here in this community, I think that the heritage is full and strong here in this area though.”

The Massey brothers have a unique connection to the building.

“My mom actually was a teacher there at Emmett Scott,” William said. “My mom taught typing and she actually taught at several highs schools around here.”

“The school closed in 1970 and ever since then that was a meeting place and a place for people to gather and have meetings and other social events as well,” Raymond added.

Mickel says the project hopes to restore that.

“It gives not just the youth but the community in general something to appreciate and its a part of our history. We want to keep our history in our community so its a sense of pride more or less.”

As of now, the project will cost nearly two million dollars, but project planners say the proposal is still in the early stages.

They are working with the community to get their input on what they’d like to see in their neighborhood.