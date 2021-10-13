Rock Hill teen charged with sex assault implicates himself in other cases: PD

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old who was charged with attempting to sexually assault a woman in Rock Hill this week implicated himself in a slew of other assaults, the Rock Hill Police Department said Wednesday.

Rock Hill resident Antavis Dickerson, 18, faces multiple charges including sexual assault, indecent exposure, and burglary stemming from at least five separate incidents. Dickerson was arrested on Tuesday near his home on Riverview Road.

Following an interview with officers, Dickerson implicated himself in other incidents that occurred between August and October. The suspect on multiple occasions exposed himself to the victims, and on two occasions, assaulted victims before they were able to escape, according to the police report.

The most recent attempted sex assault occurred Monday night off Automall Parkway when he attempted to assault the woman before she pulled a gun on him and he fled.

Dickerson was denied bond.