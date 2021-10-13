Rock Hill teen arrested for sex assault admits to other misconduct cases: Police

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old who was arrested for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Rock Hill this week has a history of charges for indecent exposures, the Rock Hill Police Department said Wednesday.

Rock Hill resident Antavis Dickerson, 18, faces multiple charges including sexual assault, indecent exposure, and burglary stemming from at least six separate incidents. Dickerson was arrested on Tuesday near his home on Riverview Road.

Following an interview with officers, Dickerson admitted to at least five incidents between August and October. The suspect on multiple occasions exposed himself to the victims, and on two occasions, assaulted victims before they were able to escape, according to the police report.

The most recent attempted sex assault occurred Monday night off Automall Parkway when he attempted to assault the woman before she pulled a gun on him and he fled.

Dickerson has been denied bond.