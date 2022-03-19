ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who was hospitalized after a shooting and police chase was released to jail and served with attempted murder warrants on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 6th, at a home on Marshall Street.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Piedmont Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shooting suspects crash car attempting to flee crime scene in Rock Hill, police say

An initial investigation identified Rock Hill residents Chandler Ward, 20, and Daryl Trabucco, 28, as suspects and both men were observed fleeing the scene and a chase ensued, according to the police report. During the chase, Ward was ejected from his vehicle after striking a Honda. The driver of the Honda had to be taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Both suspects were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.

On Saturday Ward was transported to Rock Hill Jail where he was served with warrants for attempted murder and assault and battery. He was denied bond and is being released into the custody of SC Highway Patrol for pending charges with that agency, Rock Hill PD said.