Rock Hill shooting victim fighting for life, police say

Rock Hill
A shooting in Rock Hill has a left a man fighting for their life, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 4:30 a.m. near 1100 Carolina Ave. Extension regarding a shooting. A 33-year-old man was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshots, the police report indicated.

It is unclear if there are suspects.

An initial investigation showed a silver sedan fled the area, and officers were able to locate the vehicle a short distance away from the area where the shooting occurred. Another gunshot wound victim was found shot in the arm, This victim, another 33-year-old man, was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for his injury.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-326-3860.

FOX 46 Charlotte

