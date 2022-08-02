ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in a weekend road rage shooting in Rock Hill has been arrested, Rock Hill Police said Tuesday.

30-year-old Rock Hill resident Sherif Laguda was served with warrants on Tuesday and was arrested and sent to jail, according to the police report.

Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police

Police said a 27-year-old man had stopped around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive when another vehicle cut him off.

The man told Rock Hill officers that he honked his horn at the other vehicle and the driver started shooting at him. There were five gunshot holes observed on the victim’s vehicle, and the victim had a red abrasion under his right arm from one of the projectiles, police said.

The warrants were for multiple charges including attempted murder, possession of a gun as a felon, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Officers said they seized a gun that is believed to be the one used during the incident.