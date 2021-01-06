Rock Hill Police officer dies after battle with cancer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill Police officer passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the Rock Hill Police Department announced.

Officials said Officer Trevor Arrowood, an officer for the City of Rock Hill since 2017, died Tuesday evening.

Arrowood was the son of a law enforcement officer and joined the force after graduating from Western Carolina University.

“Officer Arrowood was dedicated to serving our community and patrolled Rock Hill up until his first diagnosis of cancer,” a statement said. “Officer Arrowood underwent treatment with one goal of returning to work and serving the community he loved.”

Officials said Arrowood fought hard to return to work, even taking reports and answering phone calls for police that didn’t require an in-person response while he was undergoing treatment.

“The Rock Hill Police Department extends condolences to Trevor’s parents, Chief Jeff Arrowood and Kerry, all of his family, and all those affected by his loss,” the police statement continued. “To the Arrowood Family, Thank you for gifting us with a selfless guardian who truly served the Rock Hill Police Department and the citizens who reside in our city.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE