ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill homicide from last year is still unsolved and the Rock Hill Police Department is giving an update on Monday, one year after the deadly incident occurred.

The event will take place Monday at 1 p.m. at Abiezer Baptist Church on Hagins Street.

A homicide investigation began after Alexis Massey was found dead on May 10th of last year.