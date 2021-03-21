York Co. officials search for woman who went missing Saturday

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Elizabeth C. ‘Annette’ Hull was last seen on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. She had left her home near Lake Wylie Road in Rock Hill driving a silver or light blue Mercedes with QFP-330 South Carolina tags. She could have been headed to Piedmont Medical Center to see her husband, officials said.

Hull is described as a 76-year-old white female, 5’5″ weighing 140 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She also goes by the name Anette.

Hull suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-628-3059.