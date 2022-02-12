Fort Mill murder suspect arrested following a police chase in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Rock Hill, the York County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim in a truck along I-77 in Fort Mill around 2 a.m. on Friday. The victim was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

CATS driver shot, bus crashes in uptown Charlotte: CMPD

An initial investigation revealed 26-year-old Rock Hill resident Robert Johnson as the suspect and a search began. Deputies located Johnson around 2:30 p.m. Friday, attempted to make contact and a chase ensued. Johnson ultimately was taken into custody and faces charges including murder.

He has not been given a bond.