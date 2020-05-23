Rock Hill home cited for animal cruelty

A home in Rock Hill was issued multiple citations based on a tip regarding animal cruelty, authorities say.

Deputies visited a home near 6100 Turkey Farm Road and located four pit bulls outside the home. Animal Control investigated and issued 12 citations for restraint requirements, maltreatment, and display of rabies inoculation.

The dogs were examined and Animal Control deemed them nourished and healthy and say there is no evidence of dog fighting. Based on state laws officials cannot remove an animal unless there is a ‘exigent’ or pressing manner or a court order has been issued.

Law enforcement says they are following up to make sure the homeowners are in compliance with the law.