Rock Hill driver seriously injured after colliding with tractor-trailer

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver was seriously injured after colliding with a tractor-trailer Monday in Rock Hill, police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Saluda Road and Bellingrath Blvd.

The driver of a Hyundai was found suffering from serious injuries after colliding with a tractor trailer and was flown to an Atrium facility in Charlotte.

An initial investigation revealed the Hyundai crossed over the center line striking the truck.

Local police, forensics, and an accident reconstruction team were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.