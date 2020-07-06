Rock Hill mandates masks for 60 days

The Rock Hill City Council voted on Monday to issue an emergency order mandating masks for 60 days if you are out in public during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will go into effect Friday morning. Members voted 5-2 in favor of the order.

Councilmember Kevin Sutton wanted clarification on whether a mask would need to be worn at gyms. “The gym or owner could refuse service to anyone who is coming or out without a mask,” one legal adviser stated.

#RockHill pastor says if you choose not to wear a mask, you’re being selfish because you could be asymptomatic and spread the #coronavirus. He’s on the side of people who want council to decide to issue mandatory mask mandate. @FOX46News @RockHillSCCity pic.twitter.com/E0Md7IfbFt — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) July 6, 2020

The council can choose to lift the order at any time.

Community members were at the meeting, some wearing masks, and some not. The majority of those who spoke were in favor of the mandate.

Governor Henry McMaster said last week that there is no mask mandate statewide, however, he has no plans on lifting current restrictions until the state sees better data.

