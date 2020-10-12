Rock Hill may scrap mask mandate

The Rock Hill City Council will consider an agenda item to remove the city’s mask requirement. The masks likely won’t be coming off across the city.

The item is appearing on the agenda for the second meeting in a row per the request of Council members Kevin Sutton and John Black.

Sutton tells Fox 46 that the mask ordinance was supposed to be an emergency order for 60 days. In an email, Sutton says, “the council chose to make it indefinite, which I think is an overreach of our authority.”

Sutton says Rock Hill is full of great people and he trusts them to be safe and do what is right without government intervention.

The idea of removing the mask requirement doesn’t sit well with Antonio Barnes who owns a salon along Main Street.

“To me that’s insane. Why would you lift those mandates if you have this virus that’s known to be airborne. We don’t have a vaccine and this thing is dangerous,” said Barnes who takes temperatures of clients and guests before they walk inside.

He’s not alone.

“I’ve gotten used to it going in and out of places and it doesn’t hinder my ability so I’m happy to follow the recommendation of leadership,” said Chad Echols.

However, some people in Rock Hill like Louise Kent want to see the requirement from a government agency disappear.

“I certainly do not want a mandate on masks. People should use their common sense when they blow their noses and just wash their hands,” said Kent.

“It’s one of the most important pieces of the arsenal to fight the virus. The outbreak is not over,” said Dr. Arash Poursina, who specializes in infectious disease at Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Poursina says a face covering is one of the tools people can use to slow the spread of the virus, which continues to spread. “What I want everyone to understand is wearing a mask is actually an act of being unselfish. It’s showing that you care for your fellow human beings.”

The CDC also recommends face coverings as an effective tool in slowing the spread of the virus.

Councilwoman Nikita Jackson tells Fox 46 as long as there is a pandemic she will support the mandate.

York County reported 15 more Covid-19 cases on Sunday and two more deaths.

The mask ordinance is expected to stay in place for the time being but Sutton says he will request it be brought up each council meeting from here on out.

