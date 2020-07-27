Rock Hill cellphone store robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police say they are looking for a suspect who robbed a Rock Hill cellphone store last week.

Officers responded to calls on Friday regarding a robbery around 11 a.m. at Cricket Wireless at 1367 E. Main St.

An employee told police they were held at gunpoint by a suspect who ended up stealing money and phones. The suspect was described as a heavyset black male with short hair, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a white mask and blue jeans.

The suspect fled in a red vehicle.

