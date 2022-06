ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rock Hill are advising residents not to be alarmed after false reports were put out about an active shooter at the Walmart on Dave Lyle Road.

According to Rock Hill Police, there is NO active shooter at the Walmart. Officers remain on scene as a precaution due to threats made to other Walmart stores in the area. At this time, no shots have been fired.