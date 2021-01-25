Person of interest wanted in Rock Hill New Year’s Day homicide of elderly Air Force veteran

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill Police have released a sketch of a person of interest wanted in the beating death of an 82-year-old Air Force veteran on New Year’s Day.

Air Force veteran Bill Mason, 82, suffered severe injuries during a home invasion and burglary at his home on Ferndale Drive in Rock Hill.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2021, and he succumbed to his injuries on January 15.

Authorities said they believe the suspect in the sketch was in the area around the time of the incident and is wanted for questioning. “He’s taken care of us our entire lives. If we ever needed anything, all we had to do was call him,” Mason’s granddaughter told FOX 46 last month.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.