Pedestrian killed in Rock Hill hit-and-run

ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pedestrian was killed and a suspect is being sought in a hit-and-run that occurred over the weekend, officers said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. on Saturday on Iredell Street. A yet-to-be-identified 27-year-old man was found suffering from injuries in the roadway and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the man was walking in the lane of travel when he was struck by a car that left the scene. The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2007-2012 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rock Hill PD at 803-329-7200.