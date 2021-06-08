Panthers donate $700,000 to Miracle Park in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Panthers along with Nicole and David Tepper made a big donation to the Miracle Park in Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Panthers Charities donated $200,000 toward the construction of the Miracle Park, but Nicole and David Tepper showed up with a surprise of their own.

“Today we’re pleased to provide a gift of $500,000 to Miracle Park,” Nicole announced.

Athletes in the crowd were elated.

“They’re helping us out,” said Teresa Boehme, “People donating money and helping us out.”

The donations will help people of all ages with various intellectual disabilities.

“We want to play over here and have fun making new friends,” said Kimberly Williams.

When they pulled up to the park for today’s announcement, their jaws hit the floor.

“Oh, my goodness!” said Tina Cook. “Dang! I can’t believe it I’m on here, like I’m going to cry but I don’t want to because I’m glad I get to be here.”

Miracle Park is the first of its kind in the US. The state-of-the-art inclusive playground will have fields, a fishing pond, and retail space. It’ll be a place for people like Cook to get outside and meet new friends.

“I can’t wait to play it,” she said.

The park is set to open August 21, 2021.